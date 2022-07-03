12 vehicles were involved in a collision on the N1 South Bound near Garsfontein Road in Pretoria on Saturday night. Paramedics were called to the scene.

According to Shawn Herbts, a spokesperson for Netcare 911, there were twelve cars, a bus and trailer, a minibus taxi, an ambulance, and a truck involved in the collision when paramedics arrived on the scene.

“One person had sustained serious injuries and was flown by private helicopter ambulance to hospital, while other patients that sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate – were treated on scene before being transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further care.”