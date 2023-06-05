Twelve University of Fort Hare students have been arrested for allegedly torching and damaging university properties. The university launched an investigation after a sports centre was set alight last night at the Alice Campus.

It is alleged that the incident was triggered by some of the students’ dissatisfaction over what they said was a congested exam timetable. Windows of the computer lab and the student cafeteria were also smashed.

Police spokesperson Majola Nkohli says the suspects who are aged between 19 and 22, will appear in the Alice magistrate’s court tomorrow on charges of malicious damage to property, housebreaking and theft.

Examinations continue

The university has confirmed that mid-year exams scheduled for this afternoon will continue as planned despite the fire incident at one of its exam venues at Alice Campus.

According to the university’s spokesperson, JP Roodt student bodies were consulted ahead of the exams.

Roodt further adds that “The exams are going ahead with no disruptions to our exams schedule. We are postponing the morning section, but this afternoon is beginning with their exams.”

Twelve University of Fort Hare students have been arrested and charged with malicious damage to property after a sports centre was set alight at Alice campus.#sabcnews. pic.twitter.com/gSqEYLdkff — Lubabalo Dada (@Lubabalo_Dada) June 5, 2023

Twelve University of Fort Hare students have been arrested and charged with malicious damage to property after a sports centre was set alight at Alice campus.#sabcnews. pic.twitter.com/gSqEYLdkff — Lubabalo Dada (@Lubabalo_Dada) June 5, 2023