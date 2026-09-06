12 police officers killed in line of duty to be remembered

The South African Police Service (SAPS) will honour 12 police officers who died in the line of duty at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be among the dignitaries who will join the families and colleagues of the police officers who lost their lives in the period between April 1 last year and March 31 this year.

The formal proceedings are expected to start at 10am.

Among the 12 police officers to be commemorated are Warrant Officer Vuyisile Rodney Sintwa and Sergeant Simon Sentsho Masenye, who died in the line of duty on August 8, 2025.

They were stationed at Florida Police Station in Gauteng.

The officers were ambushed while transporting an awaiting-trial prisoner and fugitive, Jabulani Thabang Moyo, from court back to prison.

The officers were disarmed and killed before Moyo fled in their police vehicle.

He has been on the run since.

A R150 000 cash reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

VIDEO | Ramaphosa to officiate Police Commemoration Day: