A collision between two vehicles near Legae-la-Batho, outside Polokwane, injured 14 people, including 12 Limpopo learners. The injured learners were taken to four hospitals for medical care.

Department of Education, Spokesperson, Tidimalo Chuene says the vehicle in which the learners were travelling collided with another vehicle at an intersection.

“The Limpopo Department of Education has learnt with sadness that 12 learners from Maseala progressive school in the Capricorn South Education District were involved in a car accident. Learners were travelling in a mini-bus from their respective homes to school MEC Polly Boshielo wishes the learners a speedy recovery,” says Chuene.