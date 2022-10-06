The Plett Shark Action Group (PSAG) has counted 12 great white sharks on its coastline in Plettenberg Bay in the Garden Route following an aerial survey.

Shark surveillance has been boosted on the coastline after last week’s fatal shark attack.

The survey started from the Robberg Peninsula to the area of Grootbank past Keurboomstrand.

It involved representatives from the Bitou Environmental Management and the Plett Great White Shark Research.

The survey found that the 12 great white sharks are more than what is generally expected during Plett’s spring season.

They added that based on previous years, these predators might be migrating and leaving the bay soon.

The public is requested to adhere to the instructions from beach authorities.

VIDEO: Last month, Plettenberg Bay beaches closed after a fatal shark attack: