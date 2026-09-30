Gill smashes fastest ODI double ton as India beat West Indies

Shubman Gill struck the fastest double century in one-day international (ODI) history as India completed the second-highest successful chase in an ODI with an eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the second match of the three-game series in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Gill, the world’s top-ranked ODI batter, remained unbeaten on 223 off 133 deliveries and brought up the quickest ODI century of his career before converting it into the fastest ODI double hundred. The 27-year-old scored his first ODI double century against New Zealand in Hyderabad in 2023.

Rohit Sharma had set the tone with a 72-ball ton, passing 12 000 runs in the format, during a blistering 255-run opening stand with Gill. After Rohit’s departure, Gill ensured India’s charge did not lose momentum as he anchored their pursuit of a massive 406.

West Indies had looked in complete control after posting their first 400-plus ODI total, with John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo scoring centuries. Only the sixth instance of three batters making hundreds in the same ODI innings helped the tourists amass 405-7, but India reached their target with 39 balls remaining.