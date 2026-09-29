Minister McKenzie dissolves NFVF council

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie has dissolved the National Film and Video Foundation’s (NFVF) council.

McKenzie says the council was given an opportunity to address the concerns raised but failed.

In a statement, Minister McKenzie says the decision to dissolve the NFVF’s council follows a process that started in July.

The minister had raised concerns about the council’s appointment of one of its members as acting chief executive officer.

The ministry says the council later acknowledged that the appointment was not lawful.

Mckenzie also cited the resignation of the council chairperson and the handling of the former acting CEO’s suspension as an additional factor.

The process to appoint a new council is now under way.