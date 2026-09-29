‘CSIR helping police investigate murders with digital forensics’

President Cyril Ramaphosa says as police continue with investigations into the discovery of 11 women’s bodies in Ekurhuleni on Gauteng’s East Rand in the past two months, so far there is no evidence that the killings were done by a single person.

This follows fears there could be a serial killer in the area.

Ramaphosa was addressing the nation on measures to be taken to fight against the scourge of gender-based-violence and femicide in the country.

“The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is assisting with the digital forensic investigation. There’s been understandably widespread fear that the discovery of these women in close proximity could indicate the work of a single perpetrator. At present police have not found evidence establishing that these killings were committed by a single perpetrator. All possibilities remain under investigation.”

The President has also appealed to the public to report missing persons to the police quickly, emphasising that there is no requirement to wait 24-hours before reporting a missing person.