53 SA families to travel to Angola for Exile Repatriation Project

The government has announced that 53 affected families will travel to Angola on Thursday as part of the South African delegation for the Angola Exile Repatriation Project.

This follows the launch of the Angola phase of its Exile Repatriation Programme earlier in the year to trace, exhume, and return the remains of an estimated 5 000 liberation heroes who died in exile between 1976 and 1992.

The programme spearheaded by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is set to provide an update on Wednesday on progress made in the programme.

The Department’s Head of Communications Zima Velaphi says, “The briefing will provide an update on the second phase of the 2026/27 Repatriation and Restitution of Human Remains and Heritage Objects Programme, with Angola as the immediate focus under the Resistance and Liberation Heritage Route (RLHR). The programme seeks to trace, recover and repatriate the remains of South Africans who died in exile during the liberation struggle. About 53 affected families will travel to Angola on Thursday, 01 October 2026, as part of the South African delegation for the Angola Exile Repatriation Project.”