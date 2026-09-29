Manamela highlights universities’ contribution to post-1994 society

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela says South African universities have played an important role in contributing to society post 1994.

He was speaking at the Times Higher Education World Academic Summit in Cape Town.

Manamela says universities continue to play a transformative role in society.

“The question about the role of government and universities and the partnership and the role of government in protecting universities and university education as a public good is even more striking for us a country, we are from a history where government had embedded itself into the university system.”