High Court grants Malema leave to appeal firearm conviction

The High Court in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape has granted EFF leader Julius Malema leave to appeal his conviction.

This relates to the case of Malema discharging a firearm in public in July of 2018 at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane while the party was celebrating its 5th anniversary.

In October 2025, he was found guilty in the Regional Court at KuGompo City on charges which include the unlawful firearm possession, ammunition possession and discharging a firearm in a public area.

In April he was sentenced to a five-year jail term.

He was granted leave to appeal his sentence by Magistrate Twanet Olivier but denied leave to appeal conviction.

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