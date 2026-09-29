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High Court grants Malema leave to appeal firearm conviction

EFF leader Julius Malema engages with the party's leadership ahead of appearance before the Regional Court in KuGompo in the Eastern Cape on 15 April 2026.
  • EFF leader Julius Malema in the Eastern Cape court.
  • Image Credits :
  • X @EFFSouthAfrica
Abongile Jantjies

The High Court in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape has granted EFF leader Julius Malema leave to appeal his conviction.

This relates to the case of Malema discharging a firearm in public in July of 2018 at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane while the party was celebrating its 5th anniversary.

In October 2025, he was found guilty in the Regional Court at KuGompo City on charges which include the unlawful firearm possession, ammunition possession and discharging a firearm in a public area.

In April he was sentenced to a five-year jail term.

He was granted leave to appeal his sentence by Magistrate Twanet Olivier but denied leave to appeal conviction.

Related Video: Malema sentenced to an effective 5 years in prison

 

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