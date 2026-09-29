Nzimande urges SA to adapt science policy amid global shifts

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande says South Africa must adapt its science and technology policy to changing international funding priorities and growing geopolitical tensions.

He was speaking in Pretoria, where he released the report of the ministerial working group on science, technology and innovation funding.

The report comes in the wake of funding withdrawal by the US from major South African research programmes, particularly for HIV/Aids and Tuberculosis.

📸 Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Blade Nzimande briefs the Media on the Report of the Ministerial Working Groupon on Science, Technology and Innovation Funding. 📍 Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Pretoria. #GovZAUpdates pic.twitter.com/PUzxlIKnK3 — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) September 29, 2026

Nzimande says South Africa must respond to changes among major partners, including the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

“Recent events have highlighted the risks of external dependence. During the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom and countries in Western Europe disrupted access to life-saving vaccines and therapeutics. In January 2025 the United States government also announced the withdrawal of funding for major health research and clinical programmes in SA.”

Minister Nzimande releases Science, Technology and Innovation funding report:

Reporting: Nonhlanhla Ntshingila