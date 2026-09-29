NPA gets more time to prepare for Sibiya bail hearing

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says they asked for a postponement in the bail application of suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection Shadrack Sibiya to allow them time to prepare for the cross-examination of the defense’s first witness.

Sibiya’s bail application will resume on Thursday at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court north of Johannesburg.

He is facing five charges, including rape, human trafficking and the alleged sexual grooming of a 16-year-old girl.

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says, “The reason why we asked for a postponement is because we were given the documents this morning and we have to read those documents. We were also made aware of a witness that was presented and we didn’t have the documents to start interrogating him around the issues that he was stating. Therefore, it was important for us to ask for a postponement for us to prepare and consult because, amongst other things, they are talking about letters written to the NDPP and we need to consult and make sure that we know what the issues are.”

SAPS, NPA brief the media following Shadrack Sibiya’s bail hearing:

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court has heard that the charges against Sibiya are aimed at ousting him from SAPS.

Sibiya made this allegation through an affidavit, which was read out during his bail application earlier Tuesday.

This is to allow the state time to prepare to cross-examine the defense witness Rashaad Moosa.

Sibiya’s attorney Estelle Kilian says, “All allegations are aimed at removing me from the SAPS sphere due to the fact that no charges emanating from the commission could affect the same. The current case was trumped up against me. I further wish to submit that there is no coincidence that both I and Minister [Senzo] Mchunu were almost simultaneously subjected to search operations based on a matter originating from KZN, the headquarters of General Mkhwanazi. “

Suspended Deputy National Commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya bail application: