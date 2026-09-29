Ntshavheni says BRICS Summit outcomes support SA’s objectives

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzho Ntshavheni says the outcomes of the BRICS Summit which was held in New Delhi in India two weeks ago, support the objectives of South Africa.

Ntshavheni says the gathering also emphasised the need to accelerate industrialization with the aim of growing economies of member countries.

She was briefing the media in Pretoria following a Cabinet meeting last week.

“The summit reaffirmed the group’s commitment to a more inclusive and representative international system and advance corporation, trade and investment, local currency and cross border payments. Infrastructure financing through the New Development Bank and digital cooperation, sustainable development climate resilience and food security.”

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of the Cabinet meeting: