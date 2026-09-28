Suspect in Thembisa woman’s murder found dead in Midrand

A man suspected of being responsible for the murder of 23-year-old Boitumelo Gift Mashita in Thembisa on Monday morning has been found dead inside his vehicle in Midrand.

The police’s investigating team linked the man, who was Mashita’s estranged husband, to her murder.

He was identified as a person of interest in the case, and the SAPS Thembisa Tracking Team had been looking for him.

According to thhe SAPS statement, “The team was subsequently informed by the Midrand Police Station that his vehicle had been found within its policing precinct, with his body inside.”

It is believed that he may have ingested an unknown substance with no foul play is suspected at this stage.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

BREAKING NEWS | The man suspected of killing 23-year-old Boitumelo Mashita who was shot and killed in Tembisa this morning, has been found dead in Midrand, north of Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/PZ7qnivCEL — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 28, 2026

Earlier, Boitumelo‘s uncle said the information they have gathered suggested that the brutal incident was not a robbery.

“According to our lead, this is not a robbery because we have been tracking everything including phone records. She had problems with her partner and she came back home because they used to stay together, when we followed up and went to the place this man is lives in, we found that he is not around and we later went back with the police and we did not find any of his belongings.”

VIDEO | Thembisa Murder | 23-year-old woman shot and killed during alleged robbery