ANC may not have mayoral candidates for Mangaung: Analyst

A political analyst says the ANC may not have mayoral candidates in the Free State’s metro municipality, Mangaung, after the party allegedly failed to submit the names of councillor candidates in some areas for the upcoming local government elections.

The ANC has taken the matter of the 181 candidates to the Constitutional Court.

Mangaung is one of six affected municipalities.

Political analyst Dr. Lily Phokontsi says a lack of proportional representation could have serious consequences and says, “The PR list is the representation of the political party itself. Unlike the word “councillor,” the PR councillor represents the mandate of a political party that they represent. So, if they are not in the list or not submitted, it means that we cannot find them on our ballot papers for PR councillors. And that would be a loss for a party on its own. Because the political decisions that will be made, they will be compromised.”

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Reporting by: Lebohang Motshweneng