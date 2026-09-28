France coach Zidane to ring changes for clash against Belgium

France coach Zinedine Zidane has promised changes to his side for Monday’s (September 28) Nations League match away to Belgium after losing captain Kylian Mbappe to injury.

France beat Turkey 1-0 on Friday in Zidane’s first match in charge with Mbappe scoring the winner before being forced off. The forward has since returned to Real Madrid.

“There will definitely be changes. How many, you will see tomorrow,” a good-humoured Zidane told Sunday’s pre-match press conference.

“But yes, we knew we were going to play four matches in a very short period, especially this one between Turkey and Belgium, with the travel in between. So obviously, we are going to rotate the team a little.”

The match in Brussels is the second of four for France during the international window. They host Italy in Paris on Friday (October 2) before facing Belgium again at the Stade de France on Monday, October 5.

Zidane said his immediate focus was on getting to know his players and helping them understand his demands, although results remained a priority.

“Everything is important, but the most important thing is getting to know one another,” he said.

“The idea is always to prepare the matches properly, even if we don’t have much training time, and especially because we can also do things through video. And then, of course, it’s about winning the match because we’re all competitors and when we step onto the pitch, we want to win.”

Belgium are expected to be without Leandro Trossard as he continues his recovery from a heel problem. Mika Godts could instead begin on the left, joining Kevin De Bruyne and Diego Moreira in the supporting line behind Charles De Ketelaere.