ANC raises concern over random mass shootings in SA

The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament says the random mass shootings across the country are a cause for concern.

This weekend, 18 people were shot dead at a tavern in Wedela, Carltonville, in Gauteng’s West Rand, while another 10 people were killed in Lwandle in the Western Cape.

Last week, 12 people, including a pregnant woman, were shot while at a party in KwaMakhutha south of Durban.

ANC MP Samuel Moela says while this is a concerning matter, communities must work with police to get to the bottom of illegal guns and other criminal activities that lead to the shootings.

“It shows very much that the issue that we always talk about of the circulation of guns in South Africa is that we need to have stricter regulations in terms of how the gun is circulating across our society, and we also need to have a deeper moral regeneration. Our society really, really needed divine intervention because this mass shooting cannot be an issue that is addressed by the police alone.”

Related Video: Carletonville Crime | Wedela residents pick up pieces after deadly shooting that claimed 18 lives