SpaceX prepares for defining moment for Starship spacecraft test

Elon Musk’s private space company SpaceX is preparing for what could be a defining test of the world’s most powerful rocket, with a launch window opening on Monday for its giant Starship spacecraft.

Starship’s 14th flight is set to launch on Monday, Sept 28. The 75-minute launch window opens at 7:15 a.m. CT. Live coverage of the mission starts ~35 minutes before launch → https://t.co/uQKQvgaTmJ — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 27, 2026



Unlike its previous test flights, this mission is designed to put Starship into a stable Earth orbit for the first time and deploy 26 next-generation Starlink internet satellites.

The flight is intended to demonstrate that Starship can move beyond testing towards becoming an operational, reusable launch vehicle.