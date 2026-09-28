Two Gupta brothers still sought by Interpol: Cachalia

Acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia, has confirmed that two Gupta brothers, Rajesh and Atul, are still being sought by Interpol.

In a written Parliamentary reply, Cachalia says an Interpol red notice was issued for their arrest in 2022.

It is believed the two men are in India.

Cachalia added that Interpol National Central Bureau awaits the finalisation of the provisional request for arrest and the formal extradition request, which forms part of the broader international legal cooperation and extradition processes.