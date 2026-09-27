Head-on crash on R101 claims four lives in Limpopo

Four people have died in a head-on collision involving two vehicles on the R101 outside Mokopane in Limpopo.

Authorities at the Nyl Plaza tollgate temporarily opened the gates to allow southbound vehicles to pass, easing high traffic volumes.

About 1 500 southbound vehicles are passing through the Nyl Plaza tollgate outside Modimolle in Limpopo.

Members of the Saint Engenas ZCC who had gathered at Moria have also started making their way home.

Provincial Transport Department spokesperson Mashudu Mabatha has called on motorists to obey all traffic rules.

“The Limpopo department of Transport and Community Safety confirms that a headon collission involving two vehicles occured on R101 towards Naboomspruit the possible cause of the collision is suspected to be overtaking when is unsafe to do so. Four fatalities have been reported and seven injuries were confirmed.”