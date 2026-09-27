Body found near Springs railway line was recently murdered: Police

Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni says preliminary investigations indicate that the woman whose body was found near a railway line in Springs, Ekurhuleni, on Sunday, was recently murdered.

Addressing the media at the crime scene, Mthombeni estimates that the deceased was in her early 20s.

“This body is not in a decomposed state. I can confirm that the body was found, not wholly clothed.”

The discovery brings to 11 the number of women’s bodies found in Ekurhuleni over the past two months.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni briefs media on 11th woman’s body found in Springs

Forensic analysis

Mthombeni says police are awaiting forensic results that could determine whether a suspect in custody is linked to the killing of a woman whose body was found near Mooifontein Cemetery in Tembisa.

The woman’s half-naked body was discovered in the Vusimusi section on Saturday morning.

Mthombeni says blood-stained items and clothing recovered at the scene have been sent for forensic analysis.

Investigators hope the results will establish whether the evidence recovered at the scene is linked to the suspect and help advance the investigation.

Neria Hlakotsa updates on 11th body found in Struisbult, Springs

