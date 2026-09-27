Panic grips Ekurhuleni as 11th woman’s body found in Springs

The discovery of the body of the eleventh woman in Struisbult, Springs has further heightened fears in Ekurhuleni amid an ongoing investigation a string of deaths across the metropolitan area.

The woman’s body was found in an open veld near a railway line after it was spotted by security personnel patrolling the area.

The latest discovery has prompted renewed concerns about women’s safety, with residents becoming increasingly alarmed by the number of bodies found since July.

A dedicated police task team is investigating the cases, but the authorities have yet to establish whether the deaths are linked.