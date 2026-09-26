Shivambu vows Mayibuye Movement will end poor service delivery

Africa Mayibuye Movement President Floyd Shivambu says poor service delivery would be a thing of the past should they win certain municipalities in the upcoming local government elections.

Shivambu was speaking at the launch of his party’s manifesto in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni.

VISUALS: Afrika Mayibuye Movement president Floyd Shivhambu says his party will ensure that even people over the age of 35 are accommodated when it comes to job opportunities. He says if given a chance he will abolish the tender systems in municipalities. He is delivering the… pic.twitter.com/g5OI7H1SSm — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 26, 2026

He says South Africa cannot continue to be led by mayors and councillors who do not know what their responsibilities are.

“A Mayibuye municipality is going to look after all the public infrastructure. If there’s a provincial road that passes our municipality, it must not have potholes. A school must be well-maintained. A Mayibuye-run municipality is going to look even after the national offices of home affairs and other national departments. We’re going to give proper services to all our people.”

LGE 2026 | Afrika Mayibuye Movement leader Floyd Shivambu says jobs, water and service delivery will be at the centre of the party’s campaign for the 2026 Local Government Elections. Speaking at the movement’s manifesto launch in Thembisa, Shivambu says the party plans to tackle… pic.twitter.com/zmys1kSqec — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 26, 2026

“Skeem GP”

The party’s mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni, Themba “Skeem GP” Nzimande has dismissed criticism that he’s merely a celebrity candidate with little understanding of politics or local government.

Nzimande says he’s ready to lead and has the knowledge and commitment needed to tackle service delivery challenges in the metro.

The former convict, who was sentenced in 2013 for his involvement in a cash-in-transit heist, was unveiled earlier this month as the party’s mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni.