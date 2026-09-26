Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Shivambu vows Mayibuye Movement will end poor service delivery

  • Afrika Mayibuye Movement President Floyd Shivhambu.
  • Image Credits :
  • Calvin Dludla
SABC News

Africa Mayibuye Movement President Floyd Shivambu says poor service delivery would be a thing of the past should they win certain municipalities in the upcoming local government elections.

Shivambu was speaking at the launch of his party’s manifesto in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni.

He says South Africa cannot continue to be led by mayors and councillors who do not know what their responsibilities are.

“A Mayibuye municipality is going to look after all the public infrastructure. If there’s a provincial road that passes our municipality, it must not have potholes. A school must be well-maintained. A Mayibuye-run municipality is going to look even after the national offices of home affairs and other national departments. We’re going to give proper services to all our people.”

“Skeem GP”

The party’s mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni, Themba “Skeem GP” Nzimande has dismissed criticism that he’s merely a celebrity candidate with little understanding of politics or local government.

Nzimande says he’s ready to lead and has the knowledge and commitment needed to tackle service delivery challenges in the metro.

The former convict, who was sentenced in 2013 for his involvement in a cash-in-transit heist, was unveiled earlier this month as the party’s mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni.

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News