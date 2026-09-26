AZAPO unveils a manifesto rooted in its Black Consciousness tradition

AZAPO has unveiled a manifesto rooted in its Black Consciousness tradition, outlining commitments to clean governance, community empowerment and people-centred development ahead of the 4 November Local Government Elections.

Speaking in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, party leader Nelvis Qekema outlines the party’s vision for municipalities built on accountable administration, dignified service delivery and meaningful public participation.

As campaigning intensifies, AZAPO is positioning itself as an alternative for voters seeking governance reforms and greater community control over local development.

AZAPO leader says, “A partnership between ethical government and a conscious community is what we’re striving for as AZAPO. We’re striving for a municipality that works, a community that participates, a local community that produces, infrastructure that is maintained, public money that is protected, and leadership that accounts.

“And people who understand their own power. Where others see voters, in AZAPO we see citizens. Where others see beneficiaries, in AZAPO we see builders,” he adds.

LGE 2026 | AZAPO launches election manifesto

Qekema says where others see settlements, in AZAPO we see communities. “Where others see a five-year political term, in AZAPO we see generations.”

AZAPO is calling on citizens to take charge of their future. “Don’t wait for someone else to build the community you you want. The ballot gives you a choice. Organisation gives you the power. Organise it, protect it, produce in it, participate in it, fight for it, and build it.”