Police Commissioner Masemola must be reinstated immediately: SAFTU

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) is calling for the immediate reinstatement of suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

This follows the NPA’s withdrawal of all charges against Masemola, citing a lack of reasonable prospects for a successful prosecution.

Masemola had faced four charges linked to alleged contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act in connection with the SAPS-Medicare24 Tshwane District tender awarded to alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

SAFTU General-Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says the reasons stated for his suspension no longer hold, thus he must return to work.

“There is an investigation by the NPA as to why and who was behind him being charged by the NPA, which seemed to suggest that there were some shenanigans, there was abuse of power. But now that there is a separate investigation on that, there is just no justification whatsoever at this moment for him to continue to serve outside his position, earning exactly the same amount of money whilst another person is acting in his position, it doesn’t make sense.”