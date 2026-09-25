Man killed in suspected gang shooting on Cape Flats

A man has been shot and killed in a suspected gang-related incident in Lavender Hill on the Cape Flats.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk says officers responded to reports of multiple shootings in the area last night*, where they found the road barricaded.

He says community members started throwing stones at police officials and their vehicles, while unidentified men also fired shots at officers.

Van Wyk says officers were exposed to an immediate threat and took action to disperse the crowd.

Additional SAPS resources were deployed to stabilise the area.

Van Wyk says the 47-year-old man was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

No police officers or members of the public were injured, but one police vehicle was damaged.