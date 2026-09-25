Gauteng Health concerned about low contraceptive use among women

The Gauteng Health Department says it’s concerned about that fact that a very low number of women are on contraceptives.

The concern comes on the eve of World Contraception Day.

The aim of the day is to raise awareness of the importance of contraception, debunk myths and misconceptions, and inform communities about their reproductive rights.

The department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona says just over 30% of women access contraceptive services in the province, which is below the projected goal.

“As the Gauteng Department of Health, we are concerned about the low uptake of contraceptives among women of reproductive age, which remains one of the leading causes of unintended pregnancies in the province. Although contraceptives are available free of charge at public healthcare facilities, just over 32% of the eligible women accessed contraceptive services during the first quarter of the 2026/2027 financial year. Now that is against the target, which is 43%.”