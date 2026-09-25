Deadline for parties, independent candidates to sign sample ballot

Political parties and independent candidates have until the close of business this Friday to sign the sample ballot at the Electoral Commission’s (IEC) headquarters in Centurion.

The Electoral Commission will also be issuing candidate certificates to parties and independents.

This forms part of the preparations for the 2026 Local Government Elections and provides an opportunity for contesting parties and independent candidates to complete the required process ahead of the elections.

The sample ballot contains details of what the actual ballot will look like.

Voters in municipalities including the City of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni will be given double column ballots when voting on 4 November.

This is due to the high number of political parties contesting PR seats in the metros.

Close to 137 000 candidates will be contesting municipal seats across the country.