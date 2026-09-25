Mteto Nyati reappointed Eskom Board Chairperson

Eskom Board Chairperson Dr. Mteto Nyati has been reappointed for another three-year term.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Nyati’s initial term was scheduled to conclude at the end of October, but the cabinet has approved a three-year extension, allowing him to retain the position for the coming three years.

Dr. Nyati is expected to spearhead what the Minister has described as the “Eskom 2.0” strategy, a forward-looking roadmap aimed at delivering reliable and affordable electricity.

“If it’s not broken, why fix it?” So we are happy to say that the cabinet has taken a decision that Dr. Mtheto Nyati is best suited to continue on that journey, and we give him a 3-year mandate to be able to deliver on this, working with his team of board members and the competent, reliable, and experienced team of technocrats, led by the group’s CEO, Mr. Dan Marokane. So, his term is renewed from the 1st of November.”

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