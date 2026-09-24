Zille will bring integrity to Johannesburg governance: Hill-Lewis

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Geordin Hill-Lewis says the people of Johannesburg will see what integrity looks like in government and what living in a working city feels like when Helen Zille becomes mayor after the November 4th local government elections.

He was addressing hundreds of his party members during its Working for All Tour in Johannesburg.

The tour is part of the DA’s election campaign trail strategy for the 2026 local elections.

The Working For All Tour has come to Jozi! 🇿🇦💙 DA Leader Geordin Hill-Lewis is speaking to the residents of Joburg, alongside Joburg Mayoral Candidate Helen Zille about their vision and plan to get Joburg working for all.📈 📺Watch live on YouTube: https://t.co/QfIUJVqpsh… pic.twitter.com/QnZPFHqFNr — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 24, 2026

Hill-Lewis says they will not disappoint the people of the City when given an opportunity to govern.

“From every corner of this great City, ordinary residents are getting behind us. Many have not voted for us before but are doing it for the first time. To them we say, ‘We will not disappoint you. With your support, you will see what integrity looks like in government and what a working city feels like.’ And when basic things start working, something important will happen. Businesses invest again. People get into work. Opportunity is spread. Families stop having to spend their own money replacing the services they already pay the municipality to provide. They have more in their own pocket.”

LGE 2026 | DA takes election campaign to Johannesburg: