Mabuyane commends Hawks for arrests linked to ghost worker payments

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane commended the Hawks for nabbing the six municipal officials from the Kumkani Mhlontlo Municipality.

The officials allegedly defrauded the municipality of R2.8 million by paying “ghost workers.”

Mabuyane says fraud and corruption negatively affect service delivery to needy communities.

“Yes, I am quite happy with the work that has been done here. In this municipality, where we see six officials being nabbed by the police, those that are alleged to have been involved in some criminal activities, that is the message that we are communicating to all those that are in government who are involved in all those things that are undermining service delivery and the development of our people.”

The AmaMpondomise kingdom says the arrest of six municipal officials is deeply embarrassing vfor the legacy of King Mhlontlo.

Kingdom spokesperson, Phakamisa Tyali, strongly condemned the alleged corruption.

He says government officials must emulate King Mhlontlo, who served people with honesty.

“He was a king that never wanted to be served, but he is the king that served his people. It is something that would speak to our consciousness as leaders that we should understand that we are not leaders because we have the responsibility of serving the abantu.” Reporting: Nkululeko Mthatha