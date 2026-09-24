Proteas take 1-0 lead with 67 run win against Australia

South Africa have struck first in the three-match, One Day International (ODI) series against Australia.

The Proteas beat the Aussies by 67 runs in the first encounter in Durban.

The South Africans, who were sent in to bat first, had a slow start, but managed 297 for the loss of eight wickets.

Matthew Breetzke was the star of the show with 112 runs, before he was run out. Marco Jansen added 75. Despite a promising start, the Aussies were dismissed for 230 in the 42nd over.

Keshav Maharaj took four wickets for just 20 runs in 9.2 overs.

The second of the three OD’s will take place in Johannesburg on Sunday, the so-called Pink Day match.