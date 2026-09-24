Eskom board chair to step down in October at end of tenure

After three years at the helm of the Eskom board, the utility’s chairman Mteto Nyati will step down at the end of October when his term ends.

Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will brief the media regarding Eskom’s board leadership, governance and shareholder expectations.

Ministerial spokesperson Tsakene Khambane, “The Minister will be providing critical update on Eskom board leadership as well the roadmap for Eskom 2. 0 which is the utility’s future mandate. It’s repositioning to ensure long-term stability and success in the sector.”