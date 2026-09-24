Lungisa says ANC candidate list exclusion resolved

African National Congress (ANC) Executive Committee (NEC) member Andile Lungisa says the issue of his exclusion from the party’s candidate list has been resolved.

Lungisa launched an urgent court challenge against ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula over his exclusion from the party’s candidate list for the November local government elections after he had been shortlisted as one of the ANC’s mayoral candidates for Nelson Mandela Bay.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with SMMEs in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, Lungisa says the ANC’s National Working Committee has resolved the matter and his name will again be included in the PR list candidates.

“The national chair spoke on that the will of the people, or structures of Nelson Mandela, my name will be brought back. remember in terms of the rules, immediately after the declaration of elections, there’s a period of two days where parties must then supplement the list. Which is a first process, there’s also another second process before councillors take office. We can also submit to a list as a part; there are two processes. There’s no train smash. That’s why we’re saying that all of us, let’s go, and vote in Nelson Mandela Bay and vote for the ANC,” says Lungisa.

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