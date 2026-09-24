Australia chasing 298 runs to beat SA in first ODI

Australia, who needs 298 runs for victory in the first of three one-day internationals against South Africa, are currently 73/0 after 7.2 overs.

The Proteas, who were sent in to bat first, had a slow start but finished on 297 for the loss of eight wickets.

Matthew Breetzke was the standout performer for the home team.

He hit 112 runs from 106 deliveries before he was run out.

Marco Jansen added a handy 75.

Australia’s Nathan Ellis took three wickets for 57 runs in his 10 overs.