Men urged to break silence on GBV at Dineo Motapane’s funeral

As family and friends pay their final respects to slain Dineo Motapane, men are being challenged to break their silence on gender-based violence (GBV).

Paying tribute to Motapane, the Methodist Church Young Men’s Guild says prayer alone is not enough.

Motapane is one of the women whose bodies were found in the past few weeks around Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg.

WATCH | The KwaThema community is calling for justice as family and friends bid farewell to Dineo Motapane, one of nine women murdered in Ekurhuleni. pic.twitter.com/qEIdEzRNfm — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 24, 2026

Mxolisi Mbolekwa, of the Methodist Church Young Men’s Guild, says men must take action and hold one another accountable.

“Prayer needs to be accompanied by action. We confess that we are guilty as men of ignorance and of silence. We confess that we fail as men to hold each other accountable. To all the men in our community, we conclude and say, not in our name shall women be abused,” says Mbolekwa.

Ekurhuleni Murders | Family and friends bid farewell to Dineo Motapane: