Mthatha security company owner arrested during compliance inspection

A security company owner from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape has been arrested on charges of contravening the firearms control act following a compliance inspection by the police at the company’s head office.

Police spokesperson Amanda van Wyk says a total of 140 guns were seized while a further 135 firearms, registered to the company, are unaccounted for in the company’s stock register.

Van Wyk says the businessman was also in possession of a company firearm without the required permit and is also facing a charge of attempted murder in another case.

“The businessman was out on bail in connection with an attempted murder case involving a police official in July 2026. It is alleged that the suspect discharged a firearm inside a tent during a traditional occasion, resulting in an off-duty police official sustaining a gunshot wound. The accused is expected to appear before the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 29 September 2026, for a formal bail application following this week’s compliance inspection. The seized firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to establish whether any of them may have been used in the commission of other serious and violent crimes.”