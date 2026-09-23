Lamola to outline SA foreign policy priorities in New York

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola says he will use his engagement with the Council on Foreign Relations in New York to outline South Africa’s foreign policy priorities.

He says the country will emphasise human rights, multilateralism, and the United Nations’ role in upholding international law and conventions.

Given the venue and current tensions between the two countries, he expects questions about South Africa’s bilateral relationship with the United States. He also says that South Africa would highlight its multilateral efforts, particularly its engagement with the United Nations.

“It’s a platform of engagement on foreign policy. So, we will be outlining South Africa’s foreign policy, our human rights outlook, our emphasis on multilateral institutions, with the UN being the supreme institution, to uphold also international conventions and international law.”

“Obviously, it is in New York; it’s in the US. So, there will be questions in relation to that, and all our efforts at the multilateral level here at the UN.”