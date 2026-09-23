Iran’s President rejects ‘terrorist state’ allegations at UNGA

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has rejected allegations that Iran is a terrorist state, telling the United Nations General Assembly that his country has instead been a victim of terrorism and military aggression.

His address comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, following months of conflict and escalating exchanges between Iran, the United States and Israel.

Pezeshkian accused the United States and Israel of carrying out attacks that killed Iranian civilians, including children. He said Iran has acted only in self-defence.

“The United States President described us as terrorists. We have been the victims of terrorism. I come from an Iran in which our esteemed Supreme Leader was assassinated without any legal framework or reason. I come from an Iran where, in truth, they bombed a school. You saw those children? The children perished under bombs, with weapons used by the United States and Israel. They were innocent. They had committed no crimes.”

UN 81st General Assembly Debate – Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian