Judgment expected in ANC Eastern Cape candidate list challenge

Judgment is expected this Wednesday in the urgent application launched by two African National Congress (ANC) members in the Eastern Cape at the Makhanda High Court.

The members are demanding that the court nullify councillor candidates and mayoral candidate lists, as they claim party processes and guidelines were not followed in the nomination processes of candidates.

They alleged that these processes were manipulated and are not a true reflection of what transpired during Branch General Meetings.

The applicants in the matter have accused the party’s provincial executive committee, party SG Fikile Mbalula, and provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi of contravening the party’s 2026 local government election candidate selection rules, guidelines, and procedures.

They claim the respondents failed to publish on the party’s website the finalized ward councillor candidate list, further alleging that the list was altered. Arguing in court that the party’s SG admitted in a letter addressed to them that indeed the list was altered.

Most of these disgruntled members hail from various branches in the party, which include the Inxuba Yethemba Sub-Region in the Chris Hani and Alfred Nzo Regions.

The defense argued that the application was not urgent and that the matter should be heard in the electoral court, as it cites the IEC as respondents and deals with matters relating to the 2026 local government election.

RELATED VIDEO | Mantashe calls for calm amid ANC candidate list debacle: