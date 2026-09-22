Activist calls for public access to sex offenders register

Gender-Based Violence and Femicide activist Andile Gaelesiwe has questioned why South Africa’s National Register for Sex Offenders is not publicly accessible, arguing that communities should be better informed about convicted offenders.

Gaelesiwe has called for stronger action against women and children abuse, raising concerns that some sectors of society continue to blame women who are victims.

This comes after nine women’s bodies were found in Ekurhuleni since July, amid growing concerns over gender-based violence and femicide.

“I mean, you know, the fact that to this day, it’s 2026, there’s still going to be people who make jokes about a woman being found kidnapped because she was jogging. There’s still people who are going to be like, oh yeah, what was she wearing? There’s still people who feel that this is not their fight. That as long as it’s not happening to me, my immediate family, then I’m not involved.”

She adds, “But the thing about it also, it brings in the human condition as well as the human element. Until when are you going to ignore that if something happens to Andile, then Bongiwe is affected? Then everybody in the studio, everybody around me is affected.”

Gaelesiwe asks, “We have a National Sexual Offenders Register. Why is it not public? Why do I not know who my neighbour is? The guy who’s out here murdering people. Why do we not have another list, if we must make lists of men who deliberately go out of their way to harm women?”