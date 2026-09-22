General Sibiya appears in Randburg court, to be held at Kgosi Mampuru

General Shadrack Sibiya has appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on chargers of rape and sexual assault. The General will be moved to Kgosi Mampuru prison.

He is expected to return to court on 29 September.

A 59-year-old South African Police Service Lieutenant General is facing charges of raping an 18-year-old woman and sexually grooming a 16-year-old girl.

The senior police officer was arrested on Monday.

A media contingent gathered outside the courtroom while the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the defence discuss on whether media will be permitted to film and record proceedings.

State opposes bail

The State is opposing bail, telling the court there has been ongoing interference with state witnesses. Prosecutors say they are aware of attempts to help the accused escape.

According to the State, a voice note was sent to a state witness earlier on Tuesday of the hearing, and serious threats have been made against witnesses and victims.

Prosecutors also allege that a group they describe as a “cabal” is working with the accused, and say these threats complicated the arrest given concerns for the safety of witnesses and victims.

Kgosi Mampuru II

Citing escape risk and the safety of witnesses and victims, prosecutors are asking the court to have the accused moved to Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre.

The defence is opposing this, arguing no explanation has been provided for the proposed transfer and that the matter falls outside the Pretoria court’s jurisdiction.

The State has confirmed that not all electronic devices linked to the investigation have been recovered. Prosecutors allege some devices were concealed by the accused on the instructions of his legal team. -Reporting by Heidi Giokos