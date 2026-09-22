Four arrested over alleged fraudulent property deals in Gauteng

Police say four people have been arrested in connection with a fraud and corruption investigation involving several charges.

The suspects were arrested this morning in different parts of Gauteng and are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says the investigation is ongoing.

“We can confirm that they will appear before the Pretoria Magistrates Court tomorrow. It relates to a number of charges and cases, which includes that they are alleged to have acquired various properties across Gauteng, utilising fraudulent documents, and the other matter is that one of the suspects is also accused of acquiring citizenship of the kingdom of Eswatini. Also utilising, you know, fake documents and so on. So that case is still ongoing and that investigation is still ongoing.”