Dimpane welcomes arrest of top cop on sexual offences charges

The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has welcomed the arrest of a 59-year-old senior police officer, who holds the rank of Lieutenant General, on charges relating to sexual offences.

The officer was arrested on Monday by members of the Commissions Recommendations Task Team (CRTT). He faces charges relating to the alleged sexual grooming of a 16-year-old girl between July and August 2026, as well as the alleged rape of an 18-year-old woman at a hotel in Sandton in May.

He is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Dimpane condemned the alleged conduct, saying police officers have a heightened responsibility to protect women and children.

“Police officers are entrusted with protecting women and children. They cannot themselves be implicated in conduct that undermines this responsibility. As the country continues to confront the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide, there can be no room for anyone within the police service who is alleged to abuse their position or violate the rights of women and children,” says Lieutenant General Dimpane.

Fight against GBVF

The Commissioner further stresses that the fight against GBVF must begin with accountability within the ranks of the police.

“Our commitment to combating GBVF must apply equally within our own organisation. Rank, position or seniority cannot place anyone above the law. Where credible allegations of criminal conduct are brought against a police officer, they must be investigated without fear or favour,” she adds.