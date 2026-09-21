Boksburg court rules audio-only coverage, bars images of accused

The Boksburg Magistrates’ Court has ruled that only audio recordings of the proceedings will be allowed. No images of the accused or presiding officers may be taken.

Only two accused, Fortunate Masilela and Tsakane Nester Msithini, are before the court.

The two face charges of premeditated murder in connection with gender-based violence, as well as defeating or obstructing the course of justice, in the murder of Jabulile Ntimba. Police allege that her killing stemmed from a love triangle.

A third accused is not before the court at this stage, as the State says there is currently insufficient evidence against him.

The three suspects comprising two women and a man are linked to the murder of Jabulile Ntimba.

Ntimba is the ninth body that was found in Villa Liza near Dawn Park, in Boksburg Septmber 17th.

Police have revealed that her murder appears to be linked to a love triangle, but say the case is being investigated separately from other related matters.

Ekurhuleni Murders | Three in Court over Jabulile Ntimba killing

Police have also indicated that there’s still one unidentified body that was discovered in Olifantsfontein on the 7th of September.