IFP says addressing water challenges in municipalities a priority

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says it plans to focus more on putting in place measures to address infrastructure and water supply challenges in its municipalities.

Water supply issues are top of the agenda for many voters in municipalities across the country as they prepare for the upcoming local government elections (LGE) on November 4th.

uMhlathuze Local Municipality in Richard’s Bay, which is under an IFP-led coalition, is one of a key economic hub battling water issues in KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking at the IFP manifesto launch in KwaMashu, incumbent Mayor Xolani Ngwezi says population growth has contributed to the supply issues.

He says they have prioritised investing in infrastructure development.

“One of the challenges is that infrastructure in the new communities for instance is not there. Therefore, one of the plans is not only to maintain the existing infrastructure but also roll out new infrastructure in the new areas. So, I can gladly say we have done some improvements in terms of making sure that we can use the infrastructure that we have now.”

Meanwhile, provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli says the IFP-led municipalities should be recommended for taking a lead in protecting the local economy.

Ntuli was also speaking at the launch of the party’s election manifesto.

He says the party will continue to fight for the interest of the local business owners.

“The IFP has been leading the number of municipalities and we took over a number of them in 2021, we addressed some areas of concern such a water provision, we have started a campaign to clean our small towns in order to ensure that we revitalize the economy, the rural economy and township economy in particular. We are saying, we are protecting the interest of the local people against the migrants who are undocumented but owning spaza shops and tuck shops which is very important economy in KZN.”

Reporting by Zanele Buthelezi and Khalesakhe Mbhense