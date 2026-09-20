Police investigating murder of two males in Coega, Eastern Cape

Police in Swartkops, Gqeberha, are investigating two murders that occurred on the R334 in the Coega area of the Eastern Cape.

Police received information about the murders and found three male victims who sustained serious assault injuries. Police spokesperson Sandra Janse Van Rensburg says two men were declared dead on the scene, while one was rushed to hospital.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, and the motive for the attack and identity of the suspect or suspects are not known at this stage. The identities of the deceased will be released once their next of kin have been formally informed. Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Detective Sgt Riedewaan Wessels on 082 442 1099, Crime Stop on 08600 10111.,” says Van Rensburg.