Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo to be laid to rest in Mpumalanga

The funeral service for 38-year-old Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo is taking place in Phake, Mpumalanga, this Sunday.

Her family will lay her to rest amid growing concern over the deaths of nine women whose bodies have been found across Ekurhuleni in nine weeks.

Police are investigating whether there are links between the cases, while communities continue to demand stronger action to protect women.

Moselakgomo disappeared on the 9th of September while out on an afternoon run in Kempton Park.

Her body was found three days later in Rhodesfield.

Family, friends, members of the running community, and mourners are gathering in Phake to pay their final respects to Moselakgomo.

She has been remembered as a devoted mother, a passionate runner, and a woman who played an important role in her family and community.

Her death has also renewed concerns about the safety of women in Ekurhuleni, following the discovery of the bodies of eight other women in different parts of the municipal area.

The funeral comes as calls grow for greater police visibility and stronger measures to protect women from violence.

The Gauteng government has also pledged support to the family and mourners travelling from Gauteng to attend the funeral.

‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo to be laid to rest: