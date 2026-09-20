Cape Town solidarity march to honour GBV victims

A solidarity march honouring the lives of women lost to Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in South Africa is expected to take place in Cape Town this Sunday.

This forms part of the nationwide outcry after at least nine women were found murdered on Gauteng’s East Rand between July and September.

The march aims to raise awareness about GBV and calls for justice and safer communities for women.

Participants are set to gather at the Lighthouse before marching along the Sea Point Promenade to Queens Beach.

A memorial run took place ​in Johannesburg to honour one of the victims, Elizabeth Moselakgomo, who ⁠disappeared after going for a run and was found dead days later. Runners lit candles and carried ​a banner reading, “Enough. Stop Femicide.”

Police found the bodies of nine women in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, over the past two months and are investigating whether the killings are linked. Most of the victims were in their 20s and ​30s.

Some were found stripped of their clothes and showed signs of sexual assault. The United Nations and Amnesty International South Africa have called on the government to urgently recognise femicide as a crime.